SCSO: Motorcyclist injured in crash involving Sullivan Co. school bus

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Buncombe Road in Blountville.

According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcycle hit a Sullivan County school bus in the 400 Buncombe Road around 2 p.m.

SCSO officials said the school bus driver was backing out of a driveway on her way to pick up kids when the motorcycle hit the back of the bus.

The sheriff’s office said no children were on the school bus and that the bus driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital.

Buncombe Road is currently shut down to traffic.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s