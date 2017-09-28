SCSO: Motorcyclist injured in crash involving Sullivan Co. school bus

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed one person was injured in a motorcycle crash on Buncombe Road in Blountville.

According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcycle hit a Sullivan County school bus in the 400 Buncombe Road around 2 p.m.

SCSO officials said the school bus driver was backing out of a driveway on her way to pick up kids when the motorcycle hit the back of the bus.

The sheriff’s office said no children were on the school bus and that the bus driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was flown to a nearby hospital.

Buncombe Road is currently shut down to traffic.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.