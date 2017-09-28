New Dashcam video shows accused “killer clown” moments after arrest

Abingdon, VA (WJHL) — Newly released video shows Sheila Warren being arrested Tuesday evening in Washington County, Virginia at a roadblock near her home.

Warren was charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting death of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County, Florida in 1990.

Wednesday morning, she waived extradition to Florida. As of Wednesday night, she was still an inmate in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

The case has made national headlines in part because of the sensational nature of the cold case crime. Police said Warren dressed as a clown and carried balloons when she shot the wife of a man who she would later marry.

Warren’s husband has not been charged in the case.

