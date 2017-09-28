MSHA, Wellmont merger decision in Virginia delayed until Oct. 30

(WJHL) – Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System officials confirmed Thursday evening that they have been granted a deadline extension, which was requested to give Virginia officials enough time to review the health systems application following the approval of the Certificate of Public Advantage last week.

The following is a statement provided by Mountain States Health Alliance officials:

Wellmont and Mountain States have requested an extension of the deadline from Virginia Health Commissioner Marissa Levine, MD on her decision regarding our application for a Cooperative Agreement. Today, she granted this request. This Cooperative Agreement would allow the merger of Wellmont and Mountain States facilities in Virginia. The deadline extension was requested to give Virginia officials appropriate time to review our application in light of Tennessee’s terms for approval of a Certificate of Public Advantage, which was granted last week. We requested a new deadline of Oct. 30. Commissioner Levine said today that she will reach a decision on our application by that date as long as she has all of the information she deems necessary. We greatly appreciate the careful attention to Ballad Health by Virginia officials as they work with us on behalf of our region and of the people we both serve.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.