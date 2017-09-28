Jamie Barnes is this week’s Educator of the Week

Jamie Barnes is both an 8th grade reading and language arts teacher and the cheerleading coach

at Vance Middle School.

She says she loves the 9th grade age group because every day is a surprise and you never know

what you are going to get.

She tells me change is a constant in educator and technology is allowing her to do things she

never dreamed she could do as a teacher whey she started. On this day every student in the

class is connected through computers as they watch a debate unfold in the middle of the

classroom.

through her time another things has stayed the same and that is her dedication to her students.

“Always try to find the good. When I was first starting out as a first year teacher I had a mentor

teacher who told me always try to find the good. Find something good every day. Try to find

something good about every child because that’s what really keeps you going at the end of the

day..” Said Barnes

Congratulations to Jamie Barnes this week’s Educator of the Week.