House Majority Whip Scalise returns to work at Capitol

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., far right, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., comments on health care for veterans during a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington. CBS said that "60 Minutes" has landed the first television interview with Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June. The network said Wednesday, Sept. 27, that Scalise will speak to Norah O'Donnell for the newsmagazine's episode this Sunday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The congressman shot in June at a baseball practice is returning to work at the Capitol after three months in the hospital and at a rehabilitation facility.

That’s the word from Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office. The Louisiana Republican will vote Thursday morning and address his colleagues on the House floor. This is his first public appearance since the shooting.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

