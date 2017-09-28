Gov. Bill Haslam considering run for Sen. Bob Corker’s seat

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam told media he is considering his next role in politics — the U.S. Senate.

This, after Sen. Bob Corker revealed publicly he will not seek a re-election for the seat in 2018.

At an event, Governor Haslam told reporters he has not ruled out a bid for the Senate, saying he’s “thinking, praying about it over next couple of weeks.”

While saying he will pray & take a few wks to decide on Senate, @BillHaslam not sure about Dem call for Medicaid special session @WKRN — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) September 28, 2017

Just a few weeks ago, our Nashville politics reporter, Chris Bundgaard, snapped a photo of Governor Bill Haslam and Sen. Bob Corker speaking to each other.

So what were @BillHaslam and @SenBobCorker really talking about here a few weeks back at the Nashville's MCC? Not running? Who will? @WKRN pic.twitter.com/W9uvxKLQUM — Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) September 26, 2017

Earlier this week, Gov. Haslam posted a statement on Twitter regarding Sen. Corker’s decision to retire, “…I have complete faith in his judgment and respect his decision. I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

Thank you, @SenBobCorker, for your leadership and service. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/9dSsu5GCcM — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) September 26, 2017

