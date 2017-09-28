Gov. Bill Haslam considering run for Sen. Bob Corker’s seat

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam told media he is considering his next role in politics — the U.S. Senate.
This, after Sen. Bob Corker revealed publicly he will not seek a re-election for the seat in 2018.
At an event, Governor Haslam told reporters he has not ruled out a bid for the Senate, saying he’s “thinking, praying about it over next couple of weeks.”
Just a few weeks ago, our Nashville politics reporter, Chris Bundgaard, snapped a photo of Governor Bill Haslam and Sen. Bob Corker speaking to each other.
Earlier this week, Gov. Haslam posted a statement on Twitter regarding Sen. Corker’s decision to retire, “…I have complete faith in his judgment and respect his decision. I look forward to seeing what he does next.”
