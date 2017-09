JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Music Department is holding a hurricane relief concert Friday night at 7:30 in the Brown Hall Auditorium on campus.

They are asking for $10 donations at the door.

Proceeds will go to benefit victims of recent hurricanes that have impacted the United States.

Over one hundred students will be performing in several different vocal and instrumental ensembles.

