Brewers beat Reds 4-3, close within 2 games of Colorado

By Published:

By RICH ROVITO
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Brewers closed within two games of Colorado for the National League’s second wild card with three games left, rallying to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Thursday as Brett Phillips hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning.

Milwaukee (84-75) closes the regular season at St. Louis, and the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are assured of their best record since finishing 96-66 in 2011, when they lost to the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series, Milwaukee’s last playoff appearance.

After Cincinnati tied the score in the sixth on RBI singles by Scooter Gennett against Brent Suter and Jesse Winkler off Oliver Drake, Jared Hughes (5-3) entered with two on and the Reds loaded the bases when the reliever bobbled Jose Peraza’s bunt for an error.

Hughes struck out Adam Duvall and got Stuart Turner to ground into a double play.

