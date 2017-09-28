BMS denies negligence in fan’s $2 million personal injury lawsuit

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway denied all allegations of negligence in response to a $2 million federal personal injury lawsuit filed against the track last month, according to newly filed federal court records.

In a response filed this week, BMS demanded a jury trial and said the man who fell during the 2016 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was in a position to “exercise reasonable care for himself,” which the track argues he did not do.

As we reported in August, Patrick Fischer of Midlothian, Virginia, alleged he “slipped in a clear liquid on the floor and fell” while entering the bathroom on August 20, 2016 at BMS, according to his complaint.

Fischer said he suffered painful and disabling injuries to his back, right shoulder and right elbow as a result of what he called negligence and incurred medical expenses, according to federal court records.

In its response, BMS denied all allegations of negligence and or fault.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.