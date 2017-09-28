BMS denies negligence in fan’s $2 million personal injury lawsuit

By Published:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway denied all allegations of negligence in response to a $2 million federal personal injury lawsuit filed against the track last month, according to newly filed federal court records.

In a response filed this week, BMS demanded a jury trial and said the man who fell during the 2016 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was in a position to “exercise reasonable care for himself,” which the track argues he did not do.

As we reported in August, Patrick Fischer of Midlothian, Virginia, alleged he “slipped in a clear liquid on the floor and fell” while entering the bathroom on August 20, 2016 at BMS, according to his complaint.

Fischer said he suffered painful and disabling injuries to his back, right shoulder and right elbow as a result of what he called negligence and incurred medical expenses, according to federal court records.

In its response, BMS denied all allegations of negligence and or fault.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s