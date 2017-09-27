Virginia ruling on Tri-Cities hospital merger expected by end of the week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – We likely will know by the end of the week if the Virginia Department of Health will give its approval to a massive Tri-Cities healthcare merger.

After winning approval in Tennessee last week, Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System expect to get an answer in Virginia before the state’s Saturday deadline.

In granting final approval to the terms of certification for a Certificate of Public Advantage in Tennessee, the Department of Health revealed in-depth specifics about the the plan to combine MSHA and Wellmont.

But many key specifics about what Ballad Health (the name of the new combined system) will look like have yet to be revealed.

And as recently as last week, top health executives said those decisions had not yet been made.

“There will be some synergies between the two systems, but the synergies stay here, said Alan Levine, Mountain States Health Alliance President and CEO. “Those are the dollars we use to invest in the $300 million in commitments we’ve made through addiction recovery, expansion of pediatric care and research.”

Levine was direct on Tuesday, September 19th, when News Channel 11’s Josh Smith asked specific questions during a news conference after the merger approval announcement by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Josh Smith – “Have you determined where your level one trauma centers will be?”

Levine – “No.”

Smith – “Have you determined where your hub will be for cardiac care?”

Levine – “No.”

Smith – “Cancer care?”

Levine – “No.”

Smith – “Pediatric Care”

Levine – “Yes – Niswonger Children’s Hospital.”

Smith – “So you’re saying you really don’t have a clear picture of what consolidated services can look like?”

Levine – “We’re very limited in what we can do because we are still competitors. Now that the copa is approved I think that opens the door for us to have more focused planning discussions about that.”

The deadline for the Virginia Department of Health to rule on the merger application is September 30th. At the September 19th news conference, executives didn’t speculate about Virginia’s decision.

Until the deal closes – possibly in early 2018 – the two systems say they’ll act like competitors while, at the same time, gathering input on what the new system should look like.

“We want to make sure we involve the community and the physicians in those decisions,” Levine said.

