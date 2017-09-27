USPS contractor sentenced to three years probation, ordered to pay $1,154 in restitution

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A U.S. Postal Service contractor will spend the next three years on probation and must pay $1,154.98 in restitution after pleading guilty in federal court, according to his sentencing paperwork filed today.

Bronson Cobble pleaded guilty in June to stealing 33 packages containing narcotics that were meant for Veterans Affairs patients. Today in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, a judge sentenced Cobble to probation, required him to pay restitution and allowed him to remain on release.

