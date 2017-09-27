Sullivan Co. deputies investigating shooting on Allison Road in Piney Flats

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Allison Road in Piney Flats.

According to a SCSO news release, officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Allison Road in reference to shot being fired.

When they arrived, they spoke to a woman said she was cleaning her house when Daniel Self arrived on a motorcycle and starting to rev this engine in her driveway.

The woman said her ex-husband, Rex Lewis, grabbed a handgun and fired three shots at Self, who then left on his motorcycle.

Self reportedly had warrants out of Sullivan County for a violation of probation, domestic assault and criminal trespassing.

According to the release, after a brief pursuit, deputies found Self and tried to pull him over, but Self got off of his bike on Austin Springs Road and jumped over an embankment and into Boone Lake.

Deputies were able to retrieve Self from the water and he was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for minor injuries.

According to the release, Self will then be taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Correctional facility and charged.

Lewis was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Charges are pending.

