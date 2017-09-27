Roy Moore says he got call of support from Trump

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on the Alabama Senate Republican primary (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Firebrand jurist Roy Moore says he’s received a call of support from President Donald Trump following his win the Alabama Republican Senate primary.

Trump backed Moore’s opponent Luther Strange, but has offered support for Moore in the general election.

Moore tells “Fox and Friends” that he supports Trump’s agenda. He says he beat Strange because people in Alabama “understand what I stand for.”

Moore’s win stood as a rebuke for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backed Strange. Moore says he would have opposed the latest Republican effort to overhaul “Obamacare,” calling it “socialized medicine at best.”

Asked if he will work with McConnell, Moore says he’ll work with anyone that “stands for a conservative agenda.”

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

___

7:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling jurist Roy Moore a “great guy who ran a fantastic race” after winning the Alabama Republican primary for Senate.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that he had spoken to Moore Tuesday night “for the first time.” In a reference to his “make America great again” slogan, Trump says Moore “will help to #MAGA!”

Trump and allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed Moore’s opponent Luther Strange in the race and Trump traveled to Alabama last Friday to stump for Strange.

A firebrand known for publicly displaying the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage, Moore consolidated support from a number of anti-establishment forces, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

___

3:30 a.m.

Mitch McConnell is facing a rebuke from an Alabama Senate primary Tuesday night while President Donald Trump at least is dealing with some embarrassment after picking the wrong candidate.

The president and the Senate majority leader backed Sen. Luther Strange but Republican voters gave firebrand jurist Roy Moore the victory in a Republican primary runoff.

The result shows how the same outsider politics that propelled Trump makes it harder for him to navigate Washington now that he’s president.

McConnell now faces the prospect of other Republican challengers like Moore forcing uncomfortable Senate primaries in 2018. And the Senate leader already failed to keep his 52-seat majority together on a health care overhaul.

Next up are equally tough debates on taxes, immigration and the nation’s credit limit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)