Report: 2018 health premiums to rise in Virginia's individual market

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. A study out Wednesday finds that this year's most popular health law plans are raising premiums an average of 15 percent in 2016. You'll have to switch if you don't want to pay more. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RIHCMOND, Va. (AP) – A state health actuary says health plan premiums are set to rise by an average of nearly 60 percent in Virginia’s 2018 individual marketplace.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes David Shea as telling lawmakers on Monday that the increase is “unquestionably the highest we’ve ever seen.” Shea said that next year, average monthly premiums will range from roughly $500 to $1,050 and the rise will come as many residents see their options for plans dwindle to one insurer.

Shea says this year’s filing season was the most challenging of any previous one.

State insurance commissioner Jacqueline K. Cunningham told legislators she’s had no indication that any carriers plan to drop out before Wednesday. That’s the deadline by which insurers must submit their rates and agree to participate in next year’s market.

