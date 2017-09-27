Recovering Congressman Steve Scalise talks to CBS

FILE - In May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice, delivered a Father's Day message Sunday, June 18, through his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – CBS says “60 Minutes” has landed the first television interview with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise since he was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June.

The network said Wednesday that Scalise will speak to Norah O’Donnell for the newsmagazine’s episode this Sunday.

He’ll recount the attack from his vantage point and will talk about what his medical ordeal has been since then.

Four Republicans were shot in the June 14 attack by an Illinois man, James Hodgkinson. He was killed in a shootout with police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

