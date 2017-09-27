RECALL ALERT: 28,000 strollers recalled due to fall hazard

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A recall has been issued for thousands of strollers due to a fall hazard.
The Consumer Protection Safety Commission says the recall involves around 28,000 “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers. They say the strollers were made by Delta.
The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores across the country.
According to the CPSC, the stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller. They say there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking so far, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.
The strollers have to wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller, according to CPSC.
The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support. The recall involves the following model/lot numbers:
|Model Number
|Color
|Lot Number(s)
|11988-835
|Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|11988-340
|Green and Black
|CH15203, CH15217
|11988-436
|Blue and Black
|CH15143
|11988-656
|Pink and Black
|CH15144
|11988-838
|Orange and Black
|CH15145
|11988-0261
|Grey and Black
|CH16025
|11998-0251
|Grey and Black
|CH16026
|11998-314
|Green and Black
|CH15165, CH16006
|11998-439
|Blue and Black
|CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|11998-678
|Pink and Black
|CH15166, CH16007
|11998-850
|Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair. They can call Delta at (800) 377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, email recall@deltachildren.com or visit deltachildren.com and click on help center and then recall center for more information.
