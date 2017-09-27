RECALL ALERT: 28,000 strollers recalled due to fall hazard

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A recall has been issued for thousands of strollers due to a fall hazard.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission says the recall involves around 28,000 “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers. They say the strollers were made by Delta.

The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores across the country.

According to the CPSC, the stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller. They say there have been four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking so far, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.

The strollers have to wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller, according to CPSC.

The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support. The recall involves the following model/lot numbers:

Model Number Color Lot Number(s) 11988-835 Orange inside/Green outside and Black CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099 11988-340 Green and Black CH15203, CH15217 11988-436 Blue and Black CH15143 11988-656 Pink and Black CH15144 11988-838 Orange and Black CH15145 11988-0261 Grey and Black CH16025 11998-0251 Grey and Black CH16026 11998-314 Green and Black CH15165, CH16006 11998-439 Blue and Black CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159 11998-678 Pink and Black CH15166, CH16007 11998-850 Orange outside/Grey inside and Black CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Delta for a free repair. They can call Delta at (800) 377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, email recall@deltachildren.com or visit deltachildren.com and click on help center and then recall center for more information.