Peyton Manning to Nashville radio station: ‘Zero interest’ in running for Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Amid large social media buzz about whether NFL star and Vol for Life Peyton Manning might consider running for Sen. Bob Corker’s seat, his answer to a Nashville sports talk radio station was he was giving it “zero consideration.”

Manning spoke Wednesday afternoon on talk show 3HL on 1045 The Zone in Nashville. The show’s hosts asked if he would consider running for Corker’s seat next year, to which he replied in no uncertain terms.

“I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country. I just have zero interest in being a politician,” he said, according to a tweet from the station.

Corker announced Tuesday he would retire from the Senate and not seek re-election in 2018, sparking a large amount of buzz about who will run to fill his seat.

Corker himself spoke Wednesday, saying while it was possible Manning would run for his seat, he didn’t think it was likely.

“Is he going to run for this seat? I think the chances are low. Is there a chance down the road that he could be enticed to run for the United States Senate or something like this? I hope so. He’s the kind of person I hope would serve in the public, as I’ve mentioned. Very good friend. Very good person. And he masters things. Y’all knew what he was like as a quarterback. He knew more about the other team than the team knew about themselves, and that’s the way he’d be in this particular position,” Corker said.

Manning also said in the interview he was 100 percent behind Vols Head Coach Butch Jones.