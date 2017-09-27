Mets top Braves 7-1 in what could be home finale for Collins

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Terry Collins was a winner in perhaps his final home game as manager of the New York Mets, who beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Wednesday night behind rookie pitcher Robert Gsellman.

Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and pinch-hitter Dominic Smith launched a three-run homer for the Mets, who won their third straight and finished 37-44 at Citi Field this year. They wrap up the season with three games in Philadelphia this weekend.

Before the game, Collins joked that this night would feel like any ordinary one in July because of all the unavailable relievers in his banged-up bullpen. But he appeared to get a little emotional when asked to recall his most memorable home games with the Mets – his first one, in 2011, and Game 5 of the 2015 World Series, when he left Matt Harvey in to start the ninth inning only to see Kansas City rally and win the championship.

“Those will probably stay with me forever,” Collins said.

The 68-year-old Collins, oldest manager in the majors, has said he has no plans to retire and would like to keep working until age 70 – even if that means somewhere else in baseball. His contract expires after this season, and the Mets (69-90) are expected to make changes following a hugely disappointing season derailed by injuries and underperformance.