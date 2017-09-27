Local Texas Roadhouse locations donating today’s profits to Red Cross

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Hundreds of Texas Roadhouse locations across the country will donate 100 percent of today’s profits to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.

According to the company, that includes two of their restaraunts in the Tri-Cities:

Texas Roadhouse
1808 N. Roan Street
Johnson City, TN 37601

Texas Roadhouse
1221 E. Stone Drive
Kingsport, TN 37660

The company says more than 500 locations across the country are also donating their profits today. The money will go to the Red Cross and other organizations to assist communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Texas Roadhouse also says that locations in Texas and Florida have provided more than 50 thousand meals to shelters and first responders following the storms.

