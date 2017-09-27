Local bands win big at annual Chilhowie Apple Festival

CHILHOWIE, VA (WJHL) — Some high school bands are celebrating wins with new trophies in their display cases. Marching bands from across our region competed in the Chilhowie Apple Festival competition this weekend in Chilhowie, Virginia.

According to the Apple Festival’s website, this is the oldest continuous band festival in Virginia or Tennessee. This was the band festival’s 64th year.

The Sullivan South Rebels took top honors. They were awarded the 2017 band championship. They have taken the top spot three years in a row. The band also secured first and second place titles in several divisions.

Tennessee High School is also celebrating wins. The Mighty Viking Band won first place finishes in every category for the class 4A section 2 bands.

The Viking band heads to North Carolina this Saturday for the Land of the Skies Competition.

On Saturday, October 7, the Tennessee High Mighty Viking Band will host the 66th annual Music in the Castle. The school is expecting a big crowd for the all day band competition.

Everyone is invited to attend.

