Kingsport police seek to locate 5 sex offenders

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport say five sex offenders, under their supervision, are wanted for various registry violations.
The sex offenders — James Felker, Johnathan Messer, Miles Mullins, Shawn Hayes and Steven Blakley — are all wanted for not updating authorities with critical information.
One of the men, Steven Blakely, was recently convicted this year for indecent exposure. Authorities said he exposed himself to girls at Dobyns-Bennett High School. He’s wanted for failing to report, credit card fraud, identity theft, theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. He’s also wanted by police in Pigeon Forge for using his employment at a hotel to obtain customer’s credit card numbers for his own personal use.
See also: Man charged after allegedly making lewd gestures, stalking teen girl at Dobyns-Bennett
And Shawn Hayes has been wanted by Kingsport police for a year. Police believe he may have relocated somewhere in Vermont. He’s listed as a violent sex offender and was placed on the registry for a 1992 conviction for forcible rape of a juvenile.
All sex offenders are required by law to register with their local law enforcement agency and report back periodically. They must also promptly notify law enforcement regarding changes in their address or employment.
If you know where any of these men are located call the Kingsport Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Kingsport police seek 5 sex offenders who failed to register
Kingsport police seek 5 sex offenders who failed to register x
Latest Galleries
-
Kingsport police seek 5 sex offenders who failed to register
-
Hawkins County house fire
-
Mom bags massive gator
-
Tip leads investigators to Fire Tower Road to search for missing Telford woman
-
Suspicious car reported at Patrick Henry High School
-
Surveillance shows suspects breaking into Ridgewood in Sullivan County
-
Exchange Place: Living History Farm’s Fall Folks Arts Festival
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Man admits to stealing $10K+ worth of tools, equipment in Sullivan County
-
Local ambulance teams head to FL for Hurricane Irma relief