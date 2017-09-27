Kingsport police seek to locate 5 sex offenders

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport say five sex offenders, under their supervision, are wanted for various registry violations.

The sex offenders — James Felker, Johnathan Messer, Miles Mullins, Shawn Hayes and Steven Blakley — are all wanted for not updating authorities with critical information.

One of the men, Steven Blakely, was recently convicted this year for indecent exposure. Authorities said he exposed himself to girls at Dobyns-Bennett High School. He’s wanted for failing to report, credit card fraud, identity theft, theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. He’s also wanted by police in Pigeon Forge for using his employment at a hotel to obtain customer’s credit card numbers for his own personal use.

And Shawn Hayes has been wanted by Kingsport police for a year. Police believe he may have relocated somewhere in Vermont. He’s listed as a violent sex offender and was placed on the registry for a 1992 conviction for forcible rape of a juvenile.

All sex offenders are required by law to register with their local law enforcement agency and report back periodically. They must also promptly notify law enforcement regarding changes in their address or employment.

If you know where any of these men are located call the Kingsport Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Kingsport police seek 5 sex offenders who failed to register View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Steven Blakley 11/15/1972 44 Years of Age Last Known Address: Homeless Kingsport, TN Possible Whereabouts: Model City Apartments 1000 Stonegate Road Kingsport, TN or Mapleoak Apartments 818 Oak Street, Kingsport, TN or Sevierville, TN Type of Sex Offender: Sexual Year/Reason Placed on Registry Three or Subsequent Convictions for Indecent Exposure Most Recent Conviction was in 2017 when he Exposed Himself to Female Teenage Students in Dobyns-Bennett High School Parking Lot New Charge(s): 1) Violation of Sex Offender Registry (3 Counts) ● Failure to Report ● Failure to Update Address ● Failure to Update Employment 2) Credit Card Fraud 3) Identity Theft 4) Theft Under $1,000 5) Driving on a Revoked License 6) Also Wanted by Pigeon Forge Police Department for Additional Counts of Credit Card Fraud after using his employment at a hotel to obtain customers’ credit card numbers for his own personal use. Shawn Hayes 9/24/1976 41 Years of Age Last Known: Homeless Kingsport, TN Possible Whereabouts: Mr. Hayes has been wanted since August 2016. He has possibly relocated to somewhere in Vermont. Type of Sex Offender: Violent Year/Reason Placed on Registry: 1992 Conviction for Forcible Rape of a Juvenile New Charge(s): Violation of Sex Offender Registry (2 Counts) 1) Failure to Register 2) Violation of Residency Restrictions (Within 1,000 Feet of a School) Miles Mullins 6/3/1976 41 Years of Age Last Known Address: 3408 Thornton Drive Kingsport, TN Possible Whereabouts: Unknown Type of Sex Offender: Sexual Year/Reason Placed on Registry: 2004 Convictions for Statutory Rape (2 Counts) New Charge(s): Violation of Sex Offender Registry (2 Counts) 1) Failure to Update Employment Information (2 Counts) Johnathan Messer 10/23/1989 27 Years of Age Last Known Address: 914 Kendrick Creek Road, #4 Kingsport, TN Possible Whereabouts: Unknown Type of Sex Offender: Violent Year/Reason Placed on Registry: 2014 Conviction for Sexual Offense with Minor by Computer New Charge(s): Violation of Sex Offender Registry 1) Failure to Report James Felker 7/14/1987 30 Years of Age Male/White Last Known Address: 540 Virgil Avenue, #8 Kingsport, TN Possible Whereabouts: Unknown Type of Sex Offender: Violent Year/Reason Placed on Registry: 2006 Conviction for Rape in the 3rd Degree in Washington State New Charges: Violation of Sex Offender Registry (2 Counts) 1) Failure to Report; 2) Failure to Update Address