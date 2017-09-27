King Street in Johnson City to be renamed after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A task force discussing the renaming of a Johnson City street after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. voted 4 to 3 last night in favor of recommending King Street to be renamed.

Task force chair Dr. Tim Zajonc said those in favor of the King Street option said this idea provides an opportunity to not only rename a street, but to develop a whole educational corridor in King’s honor.

“The entire area from Langston to Carver Park can then become essentially a corridor of education,” Zajonc said. “We felt like that was better than just a street sign.”

King Street is located between the Johnson City Public Library and the unfinished King Commons Park where the new Johnson City Sign was built.

“We’re not just naming a street in memory of Dr. King,” Zajonc said. “We’re looking backward, we’re honoring and commemorating, but we’re looking forward into the future of building a community where people can come together of all races and creeds.”

The task force recommendation will be taken to the planning commission on Oct. 10.

After being approved by the planning commission it must be approved by the city commission.

