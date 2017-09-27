JCHA opens Baker Court apartments for youth aging out of foster care

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Housing Authority cut the ribbon on a new group of apartments built to serve youth aging out of foster care, along with elderly and disabled people.

The new complex on Baker Street currently has 12 one bedroom units and the housing authority is raising money to add 12 more units soon.

The 750 square foot apartments are the newest addition to the Keystone Development.

President of Keystone Development Richard McClain said they made an effort to make this a safe and comfortable living option for groups that are in need of housing.

“Our goal is always to make a place that we would live in ourselves,” McClain said. “So we went out and raised the funds out of the community to do it and we just always want to do things right.”

You can apply to live in one at the Johnson City Housing Authority.

For more information, visit http://www.jchousing.org.

