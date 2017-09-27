Greene County workhouse starts to install fencing

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office started on a project Wednesday they said will increase security. Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said additional fencing is being installed in the back of the workhouse.

This project comes after an inmate escaped earlier this month, making it the fourth inmate to escape the workhouse this year. All inmates have since been captured.

Hankins said this fence will provide extra security for the community. He said the fence is estimated to cost around $7,000. Grant money for a program that trains inmates for the workforce will pay for the fence to be installed.

Hankins said he expects the fence to be completed by Monday.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.