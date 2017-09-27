Former MMA fighter wins $5,000 at competition to fund political campaign

By Published: Updated:
Contributed by ACB and dn4photography.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND (WJHL)- A local mixed martial arts professional won $5,000 in a competition over the weekend to raise money for his political campaign. Adam Townsend competed at the Absolute Championship Berkut 70 tournament in England and won in the third round.

Townsend came out of retirement to raise money for his campaign as Register of Deeds in Carter County for the 2018 election.

Townsend said the $5,000 he won will go straight towards his campaign. He said his fighting days are not over yet, he plans to compete in another competition to raise more money for his campaign.

Contributed by ACB and dn4photography.

 

