Elizabethton Dairy Queen opens today; First 100 can receive a year free Blizzards

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A new restaurant is opening in Elizabethton today and at least a dozen people were already lined up last night to be the first customers.

Dairy Queen will open its newly-constructed restaurant on Bemberg Road in Elizabethton at 6 am today.

And if you are one of the restaurant’s first customers, you will get quite a treat. The first 100 customers who buy a breakfast combo meal will get a free Blizzard, two per month, for a year.

Last night, a viewer sent us a photo showing around a dozen people already lined up outside of the restaurant awaiting it’s opening.

The promotion does not apply to drive thru customers, however.

The new Dairy Queen location is located at 100 Bemberg Road along Elk Avenue.

