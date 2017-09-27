CRIME WATCH: Kingsport Police looking for counterfeit check suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help catching a man who cashed counterfeit checks.

According to KPD, the man cashed counterfeit checks at two locations in Kingsport: the Bank of Tennessee on East Center Street and the Bank of Tennessee on North Eastman Road.

Investigators say he got away with more than $1,800.

They also believe the man may be getting homeless people to go into banks to cash counterfeit checks for him.

Surveillance cameras at one of the banks captured images of the suspect.

KPD is asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the case to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

