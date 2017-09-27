Health assessment shows areas for improvement in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) After months of research, a local health department released a Community Health Assessment on Wednesday.

The Sullivan County Health Department partnered with ETSU’s College of Public Health to create a health profile for Sullivan County.

The data collected in Sullivan County was compared to state and national data to see where improvement is needed. Research found four top areas that Sullivan County needs to focus on: obesity, physical inactivity, tobacco use and substance abuse.

Mayor Richard Venable of Sullivan County said this assessment is an effort to make Sullivan County healthier.

“The result of it we hope will be that people will see where they are on the charts and try to improve on that,” Venable said. “We want to help them find ways to do that in our Department of Health in Sullivan County.”

The assessment found adult smoking rates in Sullivan County are higher than both Tennessee and across the nation.

