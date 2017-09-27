5 Chattanooga transit employees injured after woman throws liquid

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Police are searching for a woman who threw an unidentified liquid, injuring five Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority employees.

News outlets report one employee was hospitalized with serious injuries after sustaining burns when the liquid was thrown in her face Tuesday morning. Sgt. Victor Miller with the Chattanooga police homicide unit says the woman appeared to be the target, while the other four had less serious injuries from being splashed by the liquid.

Chattanooga Fire Department Capt. David Thompson Jr. said in a statement the substance has yet to be identified but was determined to be non-life-threatening.

More than 15 fire companies and hazardous material crews responded to the scene.

Authorities are reviewing security cameras to try to identify the woman, who had fled immediately.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s