Big Game Preview looks at the Science Hill and Farragut game

This week’s Big Game preview involves the defending state champion Farragut Admirals against the Science Hill Hilltoppers,

winner of this game takes over first place in region 1-6a.

The Toppers come into this game with only one loss, but they are unbeaten in the league action along with the Admirals who are 2-0. The last time these two teams met was back in 2013 and the Toppers won 56-42.

Toppers are led by quarterback Jaylan Adams who will see one of the toughest defenses he’s faced all season, led by senior linebacker Drew Butler who has the most tackles in school history Farragut also comes into the game with an 18 game win streak.