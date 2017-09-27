Accused killer clown to be extradited to Florida; Son of victim says he’s ‘happy’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A woman who is accused of dressing like a clown and killing a woman nearly three decades ago in Florida waived her extradition Wednesday morning in a Southwest Virginia courtroom.

Investigators say 54-year-old Sheila Warren dressed up as a clown back in 1990 and shot and killed her now husband’s former wife in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Warren appeared in court this morning in Abingdon with her attorney, Wayne Austin.

He said she waived extradition and will be back in Florida within the next ten days.

Sheila and Michael Warren are best known in the region for formerly owning the popular Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport. According to the Sullivan County Property Assessor, the couple owned it from 2005 until earlier this year.

But as of Tuesday night, Sheila Warren is now being known as a woman accused of dressing up as a clown 27 years ago, shooting and killing her now husband’s former wife.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman said on Wednesday that their relationship could have been a possible motive.

“We had reports that allegedly that her now current husband and the accused were allegedly having an affair,” he said.

The homicide happened on May 26, 1990.

Marlene Warren was at her home in Florida with her 22-year-old son and his friends.

That’s when someone dressed as a clown pulled into her driveway and approached her door.

When Marlene Warren answered, that person shot her in the face.

She died two days later.

Sheila Keen was listed as a suspect but never arrested.

In 2002, Sheila and Michael Warren got married.

In 2014, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office cold case unit reopened the homicide investigation.

Sheriff Newman says they were contacted about the case about a month ago by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

“The criminal investigative division did some follow up on that and were able to determine that the person in question, the female and her husband did reside in Washington County,” he said.

Sheila Warren was arrested on Tuesday evening. She appeared in court with her attorney, Wayne Austin, on Wednesday.

“She signed paperwork to waive her extradition to Florida,” Austin said.

Marlene Warren’s son, Joseph Ahrens, said of Sheila’s arrest, “It was a big shock. I was really happy. Happier than I’ve been in many years.”

Sheila Warren is charged with first-degree murder.

The Commmonwealth’s Attorney said the state of Florida has ten days to come get her. Her next court date is scheduled for October 10.

