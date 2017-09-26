Accused Palm Beach County, Fla. killer clown arrested in Washington County, Va. in 27-year-old cold case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials announced an arrest has been made in a 27-year-old homicide cold case from Palm Beach County, Florida.

A news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, obtained through our ABC affiliate in Palm Beach, said Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was arrested in Washington County, Va. for the death of Marlene Warren.

According to the release, on Saturday, May 26, 1990, Marlene Warren was at her home in Wellington, Florida, with her 22-year-old son, Joseph Ahrens, as well as several of his friends.

Around 10:45 a.m., they spotted a white Chrysler LeBaron pull into the driveway of the home and saw a person dressed as a clown get out of the vehicle and approach the front door.

The person dressed as a clown was carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons.

Marlene Warren answered the door and the clown offered her the items. That’s when witnesses said they heard a gunshot and saw Marlene Warren fall to the ground.

The clown then “calmly walked back to the LeBaron and drove away.”

Marlene Warrant was reportedly shot in the face and was taken to Palm West Hospital, where she died two days later.

According to the release, detectives initially identified Sheila Keen as a suspect in the case, but an arrest was never made.

In 2014, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit reopened the homicide investigation and witnesses were re-contacted and additional DNA analysis was conducted, according to the release.

According to the release, Sheila Keen married Michael Warren — Marlene Warren’s husband — in 2002.

Both Sheila Keen Warren and Michael Warren had been living in Tennessee, where they operated a restaurant together.

An investigation linked Sheila Keen Warren to Marlene Warren’s murder.

On Aug. 31, the case was presented to a grand jury who issued a true bill for first-degree murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for Sheila Warren.

On Tuesday, Warren was found in Washington County, Va. and was arrested.

According to the release, PBSO detectives were assisted by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Western District of Virginia, Detectives from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

According to a Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office news release sent out on Tuesday, a news conference will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office in Abingdon, Va.

