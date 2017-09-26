Working towards being a nurse? Mountain States offers tuition assistance

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local hospital system is in need of more nurses. Mountain States Health Alliance says it is offering tuition assistance to those who are on the path towards a career in nursing.

The following is from MSHA:

Mountain States is offering tuition assistance – $2,500 for four years and $1,500 for two years of school – to help hire and keep more registered nurses. Students applying for this must agree to accept full-time employment at Mountain States within the first month following graduation and stay with Mountain States for at least three years.

The tuition assistance is available to Mountain States team members and the public.

“There’s a high demand for nurses, and we hope this will make a nursing career something that’s within reach for more people,” said Donna Ricker, senior nurse recruiter with Mountain States’ human resources department. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Mountain States to help pay for your school.”

“At Mountain States, we have an extremely talented group of nurses,” said Melanie Stanton, chief nursing executive for Mountain States. “Nursing is such a rewarding profession, and we really hope by offering tuition assistance, we can give more nurses a great place to start their career.”

Students who have been accepted into an accredited program are eligible to apply for tuition assistance, which includes books, tuition and standard fees (less any other scholarship or grants awarded to applicant). Students may also be eligible to receive a stipend per semester to cover the cost of books and any additional expenses.

The applicant must submit the following to Mountain States’ human resources department:

A completed application

Two letters of recommendation

Copy of most recent transcripts, and verification of acceptance into accredited program

Tuition bill

Schedule for upcoming semester

To learn more about the tuition assistance and how to apply, contact Ricker at RickerDK@msha.com or 423-302-3258.