Two training mines wash up on NC beaches

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – Investigators have determined a large object that washed ashore Monday on the beach in Corolla, NC is a training mine.

A woman vacationing in Corolla sent WAVY a picture of what she believed to be an old sea mine. Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ordnance is a training mine. Marine Corps DOD out of Cherry Point took the mine away.

The mine washed ashore near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive. Officials received the first call about this around 8 a.m. Monday.

Something similar was found on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s beach access ramp 34 in Avon, North Carolina Monday morning.

The National Park Service says with the storm off the Atlantic coast, beachgoers should be aware that hazardous items could wash ashore.