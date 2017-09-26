Tennessee reveals plan to ‘Checker Neyland’ again

Tennessee plans to host another edition of “Checker Neyland.”

The Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference ) welcome the No. 7-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 Eastern (TV: CBS). The Vols seek their third consecutive victory over the ‘Dawgs.

Fans attending the game can find out which color to wear for their respective section by visiting CheckerNeyland.com.

Tennessee’s stadium holds a capacity of 102,455. It hosted “Checker Neyland” on three other occasions, including versus Florida (2014, 2016) and Oklahoma (2015).

The Gators won their 10th straight against Tennessee by winning 10-9 at the first “Checker Neyland” on Oct. 4, 2014. Against No. 17/19 Oklahoma, No. 23 Tennessee fell 31-24 in double overtime Sept. 12, 2015. On occurence No. 3 of “Checker Neyland,” the No. 12/14 Vols overcame a 21-point second-quarter deficit to beat No. 16/19 Florida 38-28.