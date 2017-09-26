Summers sets school record with 62 at King Invite

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s golf team had a solid finish to the King Invitational tournament as the Tornado finished fourth place, while the second Tornado team finished sixth. Alex Summers set a course and school record today shooting 62 to lead the way for King.

THE BASICS

KING RESULTS: 4th of 10 (573); King B 6th of 10 (577)

LOCATION: Bristol Country Club; Bristol, Tenn.

COURSE DETAILS: par 70, 6474 yards

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Summers had a career day shooting 62, eight-under par in the second round to lead the King B team. He finished second overall in the tournament with a final score of 135, five-under par.

Robert Wilkinsonhad a great day for the King A team as he shot 67 in the second round and finished third overall with a final score of 137, three-under par.

Alex Bradfordwas next for the Tornado with a second round score of 72. He finished 11th overall in the tournament and recorded a final score of 143, three-over par.

Matthew Dalrympleshot a 74 today to finish the tournament at six-over par with a score of 146 and 22nd overall.

Arthitayapong Sripatrprasiteshot 74 today and 147 for the tournament while Chad Couch shot 77 in the second round and 153 for the tournament.

Wataru Koguchishot a 71 today to finish the tournament at 147.

Kelsey March was next for the Tornado B team shooting 78 for a final score of 148.

Finishing up the day the King B team was Noah Harknesswith 74 today and a final score of 150 while Miles Ruff shot 81 in the second round and 154 for the tournament.

FOR THE FOES

North Greenville University won the tournament with a combined team score of 562.

Individually, North Greenville’s Evan Gfeller took home the hardware with a final score of 133, seven-under par.

BEYOND THE BOX

Summers record setting round of 62 ousted the previous course record set by Evan Gfeller of North Greenville University. Ironically, Gfeller won this year’s King University Invitational.

In addition to setting the course record, Summers set the school record as he beat out John Scott’s previous school record of 66 that was shot in the second round of the Richard Rendleman Tournament at the Country Club of Salisbury.

UP NEXT

The Tornado are back in action Monday, October 9-10 at the Southeast Regional Preview in Hickory, N.C.