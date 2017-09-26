Reports say Dwyane Wade close to signing with the Cavs

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers are the front-runner to sign 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion Dwyane Wade once he becomes a free agent later this week.

Wade cannot clear waivers until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the time when his buyout by the Chicago Bulls will be completed. Sometime after that, the person told The Associated Press that the belief is Wade will announce that he has decided to reunite with former Miami teammate LeBron James and join the Cavaliers.

The person spoke to the AP Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither deal has been finalized.

Wade told AP earlier this week that Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Miami were places he would consider signing.

Wade and James were teammates in Miami for four seasons, winning two titles.

