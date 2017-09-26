Reports say Dwyane Wade close to signing with the Cavs

By Published:
Dwyane Wade
This April 8, 2017 photo shows Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) watches game action from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. Players in Miami, Cleveland and Oklahoma City are making it clear that they’d love to team up with Wade. The soon-to-be former Chicago guard becomes a free agent later this week, once his buyout with the Bulls becomes official. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the situation says the Cleveland Cavaliers are the front-runner to sign 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion Dwyane Wade once he becomes a free agent later this week.

Wade cannot clear waivers until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the time when his buyout by the Chicago Bulls will be completed. Sometime after that, the person told The Associated Press that the belief is Wade will announce that he has decided to reunite with former Miami teammate LeBron James and join the Cavaliers.

The person spoke to the AP Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither deal has been finalized.

Wade told AP earlier this week that Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Miami were places he would consider signing.

Wade and James were teammates in Miami for four seasons, winning two titles.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

