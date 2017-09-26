Plans to construct new route to bypass busy Kingsport intersection moving forward

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Plans are moving forward to construct a new road in Kingsport to bypass traffic at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Project leaders say planning for the new route, which will provide an alternate way to get from Eastman Road to Stone Drive, is pretty much complete, and they now know the exact path they will create.

“It’s for safety and congestion and people to move around quicker,” said the city’s Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Thompson.

Thompson called it a major transportation project for the city, with safety at the forefront.

“If you can reduce congestion you can reduce crashes,” he said.

Plans to put the new road in place to help alleviate traffic where Stone Drive meets Eastman Road are moving forward.

“We have the path. Our planning is done. Now we’re moving in to creating the documentation to show exactly what the impacts are with the property owners,” Thompson said.

That’s because Thompson says a handful of homes and businesses along the route will have to be removed.

“We have several residents, a couple of businesses that are going to be, the buildings will be purchased,” he said. “We’ll officially contact each and every one once they have that appraisal information so that they know, and we’ll go through the process.”

Thompson expects to get that information this winter, and construction, he says, should start next summer.

The project could take up to a year to complete, and the new road has a multi-million dollar price tag, costing the city about $3.6 million.

