JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Officials with the Town of Jonesborough say some will not have water service Tuesday morning and afternoon.

A water outage will affect Spring Street between Franklin Avenue and East Main Street today.

Officials say the outage will last from 8 am to 2 pm.

During that time, work crews will be performing maintenance work on a water line.

