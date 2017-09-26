Parole board didn’t consider OJ Simpson’s spouse abuse case

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted him parole in July because it wasn't listed in the federal clearinghouse of FBI crime data. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Nevada’s parole board says it didn’t consider O.J. Simpson’s 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted his release because it wasn’t listed in the national clearinghouse of FBI crime data.

The disclosure comes as a Nevada lawmaker proposed legislation Tuesday to require the board to consider an inmate’s domestic violence history before approving parole.

The parole board said in July it wouldn’t consider a civil judgment that found Simpson liable for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

A board spokesman says the domestic abuse case wasn’t included in a report from the National Crime Information Center.

Simpson is expected to be released from prison in October, possibly as soon as Sunday.

