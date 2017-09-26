NFL, Facebook enter 2-year joint venture for video, content

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post padding before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they're being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money. At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL and Facebook have announced a two-year deal to deliver official NFL video and other content to fans.

The league says in a statement Tuesday it will publish NFL Game Recaps and official highlights from all regular-season games starting this week, along with the playoffs and Super Bowl.

NFL Media will distribute content from its production arm, NFL Films, on Facebook’s Watch platform.

