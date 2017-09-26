Mets rally past Braves 4-3 on Taijeron’s single in 9th

By ADRY TORRES

NEW YORK (AP) – Travis Taijeron singled home the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the New York Mets rallied late to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Tuesday night.

New York was stymied by R.A. Dickey much of the night and trailed 3-0 in the seventh before Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run homer off the 42-year-old knuckleballer. Asdrubal Cabrera tied it with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

A.J. Minter (0-1) allowed a leadoff single in the ninth to Plawecki, who was replaced by pinch-runner Juan Lagares. Dominic Smith walked but Minter struck out Amed Rosario, who failed to bunt the runners over.

Taijeron, who struck out his previous two times up, hit a line drive over the head of left fielder Jace Peterson to win it.

Jeurys Familia (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Dickey, who won the NL Cy Young Award with the Mets in 2012, dominated his former team over the first six innings.