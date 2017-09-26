KPD: Couple sought in credit, debit card cloning cases

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are trying to identify a couple for their connection in at least two cases involving the cloning of debit cards.

According to a KPD news release, the man and woman arrived at Walmart on Sept. 17 around 8 p.m. in a compact black SUV with a bicycle mounted on a rack in the back of the vehicle.

The pair went into the store, where they went off in separate directions. Surveillance inside the store showed the man trying to use several of the credit and debit cards at a self-checkout lane, and was successful in making a purchase for over $200 with a cloned debit card.

KPD officers said the next day, on Sept. 18, at another Kingsport Walmart on West Stone Drive, the same couple arrived at the store in separate vehicles.

The man was in the black SUV and the woman was in a full-size white SUV.

The couple then went inside the store together, where they made a $150 purchase on a cloned debit card.

Kingsport Police said on both occasions, the original card was still in possession of the victim and both victims found out about other fraudulent charges on their cards that were made outside of Kingsport, which are being investigated by other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the woman, or the descriptions of their vehicles, is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.