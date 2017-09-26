Water, some food scarce as Puerto Rico emerges from storm

Abi de la Paz de la Cruz, 3, holds a gas can as she waits in line with her family, to get fuel from a gas station, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The U.S. ramped up its response Monday to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico while the Trump administration sought to blunt criticism that its response to Hurricane Maria has fallen short of it efforts in Texas and Florida after the recent hurricanes there. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Supermarkets are gradually re-opening in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. But many customers are going home disappointed as the island struggles to get back to normal.

Most food stores and restaurants remain closed. That’s largely because power is out for most of the island and few have generators or enough diesel to power them.

The few that are open have limited hours and long lines outside. They have vast empty shelves inside where they once held milk, meat and other perishables. Drinking water is nowhere to be found.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday that some ports will reopen and that will help commerce. Many people on the island welcome the opening of the shops but say they’re struggling to find basics and hope the crisis ends soon.

People use their devices to communicate as they congregate on the street at a wifi hotspot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

