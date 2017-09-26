AAA: TN gas prices on a steady decline

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Good news for Tennessee drivers, according to AAA.

Analysts say gas prices are on a steep slide across the country and the Volunteer State.

This comes after fuel prices soared to 3-year highs due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Tri-Cities is $2.515 per gallon. That is higher than the state average of $2.504 per gallon.

Data shows that gas prices in the Tri-Cities have dropped nearly 6 cents since last week.

AAA says the current national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.568 per gallon.

They expect prices to continue their downward slide in the coming weeks.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.