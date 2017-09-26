4 college basketball assistant coaches hit with federal fraud, corruption charges

NEW YORK (CBS Sports) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced early Tuesday that a press conference will be held at noon ET to detail charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball against four current assistant coaches — Arizona’s Emanuel “Book” Richardson, Auburn’s Chuck Person, Oklahoma State’s Lamont Evans and USC’s Tony Bland. Managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company are also involved.

The four basketball coaches were arrested late Monday.

Jim Gatto, director of global sports marketing for Adidas Basketball, was among those arrested. He’s accused of helping funnel approximately $100,000 to the family of an “All-American high school basketball player” to secure the prospect’s commitment to a school Adidas sponsors. According to documents, the prospect committed in June.

The only “All-American high school basketball player” who committed to a school Adidas sponsors in June is Brian Bowen. He’s now enrolled at Louisville.