3K Walk of Hope event to be held on ETSU’s campus Wednesday afternoon

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – An event on the campus of East Tennessee State University will help raise awareness about the importance of mental health and wellness.

Everyone is invited to take part in a 3K Walk of Hope.

The event was created in 2014 after the sudden death of actor and comedian Robin Williams called attention to the hidden nature of mental health and substance abuse problems.

Registration for the walk starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Borchuck Plaza.

The first 100 participants will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments will be served after the walk.

The walk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

