Woman arrested after chase, standoff in McDonald’s parking lot

Pennington Gap, VA (WJHL) — Police used rubber bullets to end a standoff with a woman in a Southwest Virginia McDonald’s Parking lot Monday night.

Lee County, VA Sheriff Gary Parsons said, around 7:45 p.m., police got a call about a woman driving erratically in the Walmart parking in Jonesville.

Parsons said officers pursed the female driver to McDonald’s in Pennington Gap where she hit a Pennington Police police cruiser head on. The crash didn’t result in any injuries, Parsons said.

Sheriff Parsons said the woman got out of her and pulled a gun and a knife. After a standoff, he said officers fired rubber bullets at the woman in an attempt to cause her to drop the weapons.

Parsons said the woman tried to run, but officers tackled her. That’s when he said they found out the gun was not loaded.

Sheriff Parsons identified the woman as Melissa Holmes of Big Stone Gap, VA. He said she was being booked in the Duffield Regional Jail in Jonesville, VA, and he expected multiple charges will be filed.

