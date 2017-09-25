VIDEO: Man uses cloned debit card at Kingsport market

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport say they need your help locating a man seen on video using a cloned debit card at a local gas station.

Detectives say on August 29, a man used a cloned debit card at a Roadrunner Market located on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

Police said at the time, the original card was still in the possession of the victim.

The suspect purchased nearly $200 at the market and was captured on video using the card and leaving the store in a black sports utility vehicle.

If you can help detectives to identify the man, call the criminal investigations division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.