VIDEO: Advanced Homecare burglary suspect gets away with $40,000 in equipment

(Source: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) –  Kingsport police hope newly released surveillance video will help them capture a suspect who broke into a business and stole more than $40,000 worth of medical equipment.

Investigators said a man broke into Advanced Homecare on Jack White Drive on September 18 and managed to steal 22 items – valued at more than $40,000.

The surveillance video shows him swiping the items.

If you have any information that can help Kingsport police, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-229-9429 or call dispatch at 423-246-9111.

